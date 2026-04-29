On 19 April 2025, with the support of the RSL NSW Sport and Recreation Programme, the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch took its first steps onto the bowling green at the Grenfell Bowling Club.

What began as a modest start - with just two Sub-Branch members in attendance on day one quickly grew into something far more meaningful.

Thanks to the generosity and encouragement of the Bowling Club and its committee at the time, who gave their time freely to coach and support our veterans, numbers were bolstered enough to get games underway and build confidence among participants.

Twelve months on, the Sub-Branch now regularly sees 12 to 14 members taking part in weekly bowls.

Tony Grose receiving his winning prize for his “Resting Toucha” from Warren “Wazza” Keep’.

Importantly, those Grenfell Bowling Club members who stepped in during those early, fragile days continue to bowl alongside the Sub-Branch today and we thank those involved.

Warren Keep, who is the Sport and Recreation Manager for the Sub-Branch, this ongoing camaraderie has helped shape a true success story, bringing together around 24 bowlers united as one and equally split between community and veterans.

More than just a game, the weekly gatherings have become a valued opportunity for local veterans and community members to connect, share stories, and enjoy each other’s company in a welcoming and inclusive environment that is the Grenfell Bowling Club.

Bowlers who sent their bowls down on the wrong bias were suitable acknowledged – were Keith Engelsman, Barry Bradtke and Tony Grose.

The Grenfell Sub-Branch can only thank the club for its continued support.

Last Monday 28 bowlers were on the green to celebrate their 1st birthday.

Winners on the day were Resting Toucha: Tony Grose. Wrong Bias: Barry Bradtke, Tony Grose and Keith Engelsman and competition winners Col Meyers, Phil Hunter and Barry Jones.