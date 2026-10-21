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Matthews claims West Wyalong victory

<p>Lady golfer at Coolamon Leanne, Elyse, Megan, Phillipa, Sally, Virginia, Sandra, Beverly, Val and Karen. Jan absent.</p>\\n
<p>Lady golfer at Coolamon Leanne, Elyse, Megan, Phillipa, Sally, Virginia, Sandra, Beverly, Val and Karen. Jan absent.</p>\\n

Lady golfer at Coolamon Leanne, Elyse, Megan, Phillipa, Sally, Virginia, Sandra, Beverly, Val and Karen. Jan absent.

Lady golfers held their annual meeting and the seasons committee is in
Phillipa Baker
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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