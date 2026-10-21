Matthews claims West Wyalong victory

The Grenfell lady golfers held there annual meeting at the Grenfell Country Club on Wednesday 7 October. There was a number of ladies present. Elections were held with the following taking on positions. President: Virginia Drogemuller Vice President: Jan Myers Secretary/Handicapper: Val Forsyth Treasurer: Sandra Matthews Captain: Sally Mitton Publicity: Phillipa Baker Committee: Megan Starr, Beverly Coleman, Maria Neill and Karen Hancock. On Thursday 15 October Virginia Drogemuller and Sandra Matthews travelled to West Wyalong for the Vets Competition. Both had a great day with Sandra winning the B Grade with a great score of 38 points. Over the weekend of 17 and 18 October, 11 Grenfell ladies, Leanne, Elyse, Megan, Phillipa, Sally, Virginia, Sandra, Beverly, Val, Karen and Jan had a weekend of golf at Cooloman playing in the NSW Sand Greens Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. All though we were not winners we all had a great time, renewing friendship made over previous years, with great company and hospitality. The course conditions were much like ours. Coming events: Saturday 23: Stroke Sunday 24: Flag Event Wednesday 28: Stableford Saturday 31: Medley with Mulligans From 1 November the Nine Hole Competition for the Grenfell Commodities Trophy will be played. Check our blog for details. The Val Lowe Memorial Ladies Open Tournament will be played in conjunction with the WDLGA Sand Greens Team Event on Sunday 8 November. Great prizes. Entry Fee is $40. More details later. Until next time keep enjoying your golf.