The J Grant St Patrick’s Golf Day once again proved that this is anything but your ordinary round of golf.

With some very “creative” play on display and rules that may or may not have been interpreted in true Irish fashion, the day delivered plenty of laughs from first tee to final putt.

It’s fair to say that skill played a part-but let’s be honest, a generous dose of Irish luck carried the winners safely across the line!

Congratulations to our champions, Jan Myers and her son Sam Myers, who clearly had both talent and IRISH luck on their side. In fact, whispers around the clubhouse suggest that Sam’s time living in Ireland may have had something to do with his form-either that, or he’s brought a bit of the luck back with him!

A big well done as well to the runners-up, Garry Handcock and Jono Baker, who gave it their all and kept the pressure on-right up until luck tipped the scales.

Sponsor of the J Grant St Patrick’s Golf Day John Grant with runners up Garry Handcock and Jono Baker.

A big thank you to John Grant for organising this much-loved annual event. Not only does he bring it all together each year, but his sponsorship ensures the day runs as smoothly as some of the swings… well, a few of them anyway.

Credit must also go to the fantastic roll-up of players, whose good humour, questionable shot selection, and unwavering enthusiasm made the day one to remember.

All in all, a brilliant day enjoyed by everyone-whether they won, lost, or are still looking for their golf ball somewhere on the course.