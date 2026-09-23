Late pass seals kart win

Grenfell Kart Club was the scene of a thrilling weekend of endurance karting, with two days of racing culminating in the Central West Tilt ’N’ Tow 9 Hour. Held last weekend, round 6 of The Endurance Karting Association (TEKA) championship attracted teams and drivers from across the region, with nine hours of racing producing plenty of close battles and mechanical dramas. The highlight of the weekend came in the TEKA Pro class, where BMCM Racing, in Kart 29, claimed victory after a dramatic battle with SuperAccess Racing’s Kart 3. After five hours of racing, the two teams were separated by just five seconds. The battle continued deep into the event, with Kart 29 making a crucial pass for the lead with only 10 minutes remaining before holding on through to the chequered flag. BMCM Racing took the overall TEKA Pro victory, followed by SuperAccess Racing in second and El Toro Racing, Kart 97, in third. In A Grade, JMWD Racing took the honours in Kart 66, ahead of Profan - Nueva in Kart 21 and Bottle-O Racing Team in Kart 28. TaD Racing, driving Kart 50, claimed the B Grade victory, with Evolve Racing in Kart 30 finishing second and Williams Racing in Kart 8 taking third. There was also individual recognition across the weekend, with Lucas Youl of Profan - Nueva recording the fastest qualifying time overall in Kart 21. His pace kept the team at the sharp end of the field throughout the event. Williams Racing received the Hard Luck Award after battling through a string of problems, including chassis and engine issues, as well as another problem emerging just before the start of Race 2. The weekend also produced one of TEKA's lighter moments, with Evolve Racing's Jim Prior receiving the Biggest "Oops" Award. Prior arrived ready to race but without a race suit or helmet, apparently prepared to take to the track in Crocs - a plan that, unsurprisingly, did not receive approval. The event was supported by round sponsor Central West Tilt N Tow, along with TEKA officials and committee members, Grenfell Kart Club, Pulse Productions, Bottle-O and the many teams, drivers, families and supporters who travelled to Grenfell. For the competitors, the weekend showcased exactly what makes endurance karting so compelling - long hours behind the wheel, teamwork and strategy, mechanical challenges and battles that can remain undecided until the final laps. And with just five seconds separating the leading teams after five hours and the eventual winning pass coming with only 10 minutes to run, the Central West Tilt ’N’ Tow 9 Hour saw endurance racing at its best in Grenfell.