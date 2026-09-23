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Late pass seals kart win

<p>There was plenty of action on track at the Grenfell Kart Club last weekend. PHOTOS: Pulse Productions </p>\\n
<p>There was plenty of action on track at the Grenfell Kart Club last weekend. PHOTOS: Pulse Productions </p>\\n

There was plenty of action on track at the Grenfell Kart Club last weekend. PHOTOS: Pulse Productions

Endurance karting draws crowds to Grenfell
September 23, 2026 • 04:00

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