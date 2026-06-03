The Grenfell ladies golf return after match against Bathurst was postponed last Friday due to weather conditions.

As stableford was played on 24 May with three players playing A grade.

Virginia Drogemuller won with 41 points and second was Jan Myers.

B grade was won by Sandra Matthews with 33 points.

Birdie to Jan Myers on 12th.

Gobbles to Jan on 2nd and 12th.

NTP was Virginia.

The vets championship was played on Sunday 31 May under very windy cold and wet conditions.

There were five players playing A Grade, winner was Virginia Drogemuller with 3.

B Grade winner was Leanne Young with 33 and Bev Coleman.

C Grade winner was Karen Hancock with 37, Phillipa baker with 24 points.

Leanne was NTP on 12th and also had a birdie on 12th.

The Cowra tournament is on from 10 to 12 June and several ladies will be playing.

The WD Sand green tournament along with the annual Grenfell ladies tournament will be held at Grenfell on Sunday 21 June.

The winner of the Grenfell tournament will win the Val Lowe memorial trophy.

Hoping to see lots of players on the day. A good day is ashore with morning tea and lunch provided.

Ladies check your books and our blog for more competitions.

Until next time keep enjoying your golf.