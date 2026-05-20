Over the last weekend the ladies have been playing their championships, which were played over Saturday and Sunday 16th and 17th May over 27 holes.

The conditions were good over the two days with 10 ladies playing.

Everyone enjoyed their Golf.

Jan Myers had 2 great rounds and was the club champion for 2026, receiving the Blayney Memorial Cup.

Results for Saturday:

A Grade

First: Virginia Drogemuller - Gross:132, Nett:1031/2

Second: Val Forsyth - Gross:132, Nett:105

B Grade

First: Jan Myers - Gross:130, Nett:981/2

Second: Leanne Young - Gross:131, Nett:991/2

Third: Megan Starr - Gross:136

Maria Neill- Nett:101

C Grade

First: Karen Hancock - Gross:160, Nett: 1121/2

Second: Phillipa Baker - Gross:175

Maria Neill was nearest the pin on 9th and 18th.

Results for Sunday:

A Grade

First: Virginia Drogemuller - Gross:136, Nett: 109. Overall:207

Second: Val Forsyth - Gross:132, Nett:1031/2. Overall: 214

B Grade

First: Jan Myers - Gross:128, Nett:961/2. Overall:195

C Grade

First: Karen Hancock - Gross:165, Nett:1091/2. Overall:214

So after 54 holes A grade winner was Virginia Drogemuller, B Grade winner was Jan Myers, c Grade Karen Hancock.

The trophy for 1st 27 holes and 2nd 27 holes was won by Jan Myers.

Maria Neill had another 2 nearest the pins.

Leanne young (first photo on the left) won the 18 hole handicap division 2 and Karen Hancock (second photo on left) won nearest the pin.

Over the last week seven ladies played in the WDLGA tournament at Forbes.

All had a great tournament and lovely time together.

Leanne Young won the 18 hole handicap division 2 on Wednesday and Karen Hancock won nearest the pin.

Coming events

The Lachlan Valley Vets comp will be played at Grenfell on today (21 May) check starting time on facebook page.

Ladies are playing their reverse match in pennants against Bathurst at Bathurst on Friday 29 May.

The ladies selected are Virginia, Jam, Maria, Megan and Sally.

Ladies are playing their Vets Championship on Saturday 20 May.

Until next time keep playing and enjoying your golf.