Four ladies Maria, Megan, Elyse and Jan played three days in Cowra Easter Classic over the weekend.

On Friday Jan and Maria were NTP.

Mega and Jan were runners up in 4BBB and Maria and Carmel came third.

Saturday Megan won two NTP while on Sunday we had no winners.

Results of nine hole competition for IGA trophy have finished but no winners as yet.

Ladies are now playing our 18 hole competition.

It is played on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Please check your program book for format.

A nine hole competition is being played on Sunday, 19 April.

A great fun-day is planned for MIM trophy day Sunday, 26 April. Two person Ambrose America foursomes. No handicap needed.

Wear footy colours for organ donation.

Until next time, keep playing.