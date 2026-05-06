Nine Grenfell lady golfers travelled across to Forbes for their annual ladies golf tournament.

Our very own Jan Myers was the winner of the 18 Holes Handicap in Division 1 on 70 and Sandra Matthews was the 9 Holes Stableford Back 9 winner in Division 3 on 30.

There was a total of 64 players with visitors from 10 clubs.

The course was in very good condition having had constant play for a week with the ladies tournament following straight on from the Vets Week of Golf.

The weather was fine but it was very windy but luckily the much-needed rain held off until the evening.