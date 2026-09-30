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Kneel Down wins thriller

<p>Race 2 was won by Sharon Jeffries Parkes trained Wellspring with apprentice Jacob Stiff. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n
<p>Race 2 was won by Sharon Jeffries Parkes trained Wellspring with apprentice Jacob Stiff. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n

Race 2 was won by Sharon Jeffries Parkes trained Wellspring with apprentice Jacob Stiff. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock

Hooper was in the spotlight on race day being named a life member and a horse he part owns winning the Maiden Plate
Colin Hodges
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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