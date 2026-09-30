Kneel Down wins thriller

Soon after Andrew Hooper was presented with Life Membership of the Grenfell Jockey Club on Saturday, a horse he part owns, Kneel Down, won in a thrilling finish. An innovative and popular President for many years before retiring and handing the reins to the well liked Danny Joyce, Andrew Hooper had an anxious wait before the judge declared Kneel Down as the winner of the 1400 metres Mawhood’s IGA-Hilltops Equine Centre-Stevens Sand & Gravel Maiden Plate at Grenfell. Following a last start second at the Narromine TAB meeting, the Dennis Bush, Forbes trained Kneel Down ridden by apprentice Jacob Stiff started the $1.50 favourite and after leading clearly turning for home lasted to win by a nose from Chrislyn (Diego Montes de Oca, $3.50) and Encampment (Jess Del Frari, $2.30). Leading apprentice Jacob Stiff later won the 1670 metres Cultiv8Financials Young-Bromar Engineering Grenfell Cup on the Michael Mulholland, Dubbo trained Talkachino. Leading most of the way over the fair but testing Grenfell track which features several uphill sections, Talkachino ($1.40 favourite) scored by nearly two lengths from Jessandi (Jess Del Frari, $3.60) and Ferrari Man (Michael Heagney, $2.20) Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries supplied the other leg of a treble for Jacob Stiff with Wellspring ($2.60) which finished strongly to beat Vivek (Diego Montes de Oca, $6) and Jackets (Michael Heagney, $5) in the 1000 metres Frazer Family Benchmark 58 Handicap. Much travelled jockey Michael Heagney rode a well judged front running race on the Andrew Bourke, Boorawa trained Golden Warrior ($5.50) to beat Sammaan City (Jacob Stiff, $1.80 favourite) and Lucilago (Ellen Hennessy, $4.60) in the 1400 metres Crutcher Developments and Coopers Civil and Crushing-Loaded Dog Benchmark 58 Handicap. Grenfell has earned an enviable reputation for the great way trainers are treated, including a host of bonus prizes, and regularly attracts repeat visitors from Victoria. Trained at Wangaratta by Steve Cunningham, Never Out Of Reach ($2.30) ridden by the now Dubbo based Diego Montes de Oca formerly from Argentina, came from midfield to win the 1000 metres Delta Ag-KMWL Agents Maiden Handicap from Miss Strategic (Jacob Stiff, $3) and Souline (Ashleigh McCabe, $4.60). Leading throughout, the Garry Lunn, Dubbo trained Firestorm Boy ($5) gave Diego Montes de Oca a double when beating Queen Kicker (Michael Heagney, $4) and Lockadente (Jess Del Frari, $6) in the 1200 metres JJO’Connors CASE IH - Aston &Joyce Property Real Estate Agents Grenfell & Cowra -Class 2 Handicap. Racing at Dubbo (TAB) on Friday, Mudgee on Saturday and Mungery Picnics on Sunday.