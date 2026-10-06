Kneel Down delivers for Grenfell racing mates

This year's Grenfell Jockey Club Races race 4 win had a special connection to Grenfell. Andrew Hooper, former president and now vice president of the Grenfell Jockey Club and Owen Sargeant, from Emu Plains who has been attending the Grenfell Races for at least 12 years are part owners of Kneel Down, the race 4 winner. Mawhood's IGA Grenfell - Hilltops Equine Centre Young - Stevens Sand and Gravel Grenfell Maiden Plate run over 1400m was claimed by the five-year-old gelding by just 0.02 of a length. Kneel Down is trained by Forbes' Dennis Bush and ridden by apprentice Jacob Stiff of Dubbo. Owen was joined by his brother and their sons, travelling to Grenfell from the Blue Mountains, Sydney and Central Coast.