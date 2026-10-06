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Kneel Down delivers for Grenfell racing mates

<p>Part owner of Kneel Down, Owen Sargeant (second from left) was spotted on race day with his brother and their sons in the President\\'s Tent. PHOTO: Colleen Gorman</p>\\n
<p>Part owner of Kneel Down, Owen Sargeant (second from left) was spotted on race day with his brother and their sons in the President\\'s Tent. PHOTO: Colleen Gorman</p>\\n

Part owner of Kneel Down, Owen Sargeant (second from left) was spotted on race day with his brother and their sons in the President's Tent. PHOTO: Colleen Gorman

The Grenfell Jockey Club races has built many connections over the years
October 6, 2026 • 03:00

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