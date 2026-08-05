Students at St Joseph’s Primary School recently enjoyed an engaging and energetic Kenpo Karate session where they were introduced to the fundamentals of martial arts in a fun, supportive and encouraging environment.

Throughout the session, students learnt a range of basic karate techniques, including stances, blocks and self-defence movements, while also developing important life skills such as self-discipline, respect, focus and resilience.

The interactive workshop encouraged students to challenge themselves, work cooperatively with their peers and build confidence as they practiced new skills under the guidance of an experienced instructor.

The session marked the beginning of a weekly Kenpo Karate program at St Joseph’s, giving students the opportunity to continue developing their skills, confidence and fitness throughout the term.

The program will provide students with regular opportunities to build resilience, improve coordination and strengthen their focus while reinforcing the values of respect, perseverance and self-control.

St Joseph’s Primary School extends its sincere thanks to Greg from Kenpo Karate for sharing his time, expertise and enthusiasm with students.

St Joseph's look forward to seeing students continue to grow and thrive as they participate in this exciting new weekly program.