This weekend, 23 and 24 May, Grenfell will come alive with the sound of engines as nearly 130 competitors from across the state arrive for Round 3 of the Dunlop Kart Stars Championship.

Hosted by the Grenfell Kart Club, the event is expected to deliver two days of close racing, fierce competition, and a welcome boost for the local community as teams, families, and supporters travel to the region.

The Dunlop Kart Stars Championship has quickly become one of the standout series on the NSW karting calendar, attracting strong fields and talented drivers across a range of classes.

The Grenfell round is once again shaping up to be a highlight of the season.

“We know from the 2025 event that Grenfell Kart Club knows how to put on a fantastic meeting, and we’re looking forward to returning to one of the most welcoming clubs in NSW,” said Russell Becker, Karting NSW General Manager.

Russell Becker, Karting NSW General Manager at the Grenfell Kart Club last year. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Following the completion of the circuit resurfacing project in 2025, the Bogolong Circuit has continued to grow in reputation, with the club steadily rebuilding its membership base and attracting major events back to the venue.

Most recently, the circuit successfully hosted the 4SS State Titles, further cementing Grenfell’s place as a premier regional karting destination.

Drivers will hit the track from approximately 11am on Saturday, with racing continuing across the weekend as competitors chase valuable championship points.

Spectator entry to the Bogolong Circuit is free, with locals and visitors encouraged to come along and experience the excitement of state-level kart racing firsthand.