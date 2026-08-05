The Grenfell Junior Panthers Under 7s continued their unbeaten season on Sunday enjoying a picture-perfect winter’s day at the Young Gala Day where blue skies, sunshine and a healthy crowd of players and supporters across all grades made for another memorable day of country rugby.

Grenfell took on the host club, the Young Yabbies, in the opening fixture before lining up against the Harden Red Devils.

The second game came with the added excitement of an official referee and yes, an actual whistle - a novelty for some of our young Panthers, who adjusted remarkably well.

When the final tags had been pulled and the oranges (and lollies) had been devoured, both games had finished in draws, ensuring the little Panthers remain undefeated this season.

As has become the norm, every player found a way to contribute.

Lewis McCann continued his love affair with the try line, using his blistering speed and trademark sidestep to leave defenders wondering which way he’d gone.

Sadie Waples was once again outstanding in defence, shutting down attacking raids before popping up to score a couple of timely tries herself.

Veteran Panther Allie McLelland used all of her experience to organise the defence and showed terrific game awareness throughout both matches.

Emma Fitzpatrick reminded everyone that speed never goes out of fashion, racing into space whether she was carrying the ball or chasing down the opposition.

Ryder Martens continues to improve every week, running hard and straight while always being in the right place to support his teammates.

Franc Livingstone’s run-and-pass combination is becoming something of a trademark.

If Wallabies coach Les Kiss wasn’t watching on Sunday, someone might want to send him the highlights.

Maya Waples crossed for one of the tries of the day after an enthusiastic burst to the line, although it did come with a friendly reminder from the referee that this was tag rugby - not tackle.

A lesson learned with a smile.

Harriett Fitzpatrick had another impressive outing showing off a booming kick and some determined running that had the Grenfell supporters cheering from the sideline.

Eedie Fanning somehow managed to be everywhere at once.

She scored tries, made tags all over the park and, in what may have been her greatest achievement of the day, demolished her halftime lolly stash in record time.

Willa Makin continues to grow in confidence each week, producing several blistering runs that suggest there is plenty more to come.

Then there was Gus Osmond.

After reportedly being delayed by his mum and missing the opening game, Gus arrived just in time to make his mark, producing a brilliant 30-metre dash to score in the corner and quickly reminding everyone what they’d missed.

While the scoreboard recorded two draws, the real winners were the young footballers who continue to grow in confidence, develop their skills and enjoy everything that makes country junior rugby so special.

With one gala day remaining for season 2026, the Grenfell Junior Panthers have every reason to be proud of their unbeaten season - and if Sunday’s effort is anything to go by, they’re not finished yet.