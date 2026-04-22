The junior Goannas hit the road last Saturday to Parkes where they brought their A game.

Junior Grenfell Goannas said there was lots of excitement, sportsmanship and pride across the field.

From incredible high fives, giggles and beaming smiles.

Playing on the day was under 8's, under 10's tackle, under 11's tag, under 12's tackle, under 14's tag and tackle and under 17's tag.

Grenfell's Mae Taylor scores.

Next round the under six Goannas will join them and take to the field.

The club gave a massive shoutout to their new players with many little Goannas making their debut.

Parkes’ Saxon Gosper with the ball is challenged by Grenfell’s Nixon Hewen.

The club will be on the road again for round two on Saturday, 2 May in Cabonne.

The first round of the season was also an exciting round with the Goannas sporting their new jerseys for the first time in 2026.

Grenfell’s Adelaide Baker with the ball chased by Parkes’ Frankie Clarke.

Last year the Goannas invited the footy community to submit designs for their 2026 jersey and the winning designer was Rachael Troy.

The Goannas first home game of the season will be in round five on Saturday, 23 May against Red Bend.