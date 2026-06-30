What a wonderful day it was at the Grenfell Country Club as we hosted our Inaugural Memorial Golf Day.

It was fantastic to see such a great turnout, with members and visitors coming together to honour and remember the many past golfers and dedicated volunteers who are sadly no longer with us.

Their passion, friendship, generosity and countless hours of service helped shape our club into what it is today.

Their contributions will never be forgotten, and their legacy will continue to live on through our club and its members.

A heartfelt thank you goes to Phill Barr, on behalf of his parents, Max and Maree Barr, and Karen Brown, on behalf of her father, Geoff Gravenmaker, for their generous donation of the wonderful prizes presented throughout the day.

Your kindness and support played a significant part in making this inaugural event such a memorable success.

We also extend our sincere thanks to the Grenfell Country Club for donating the many additional prizes awarded to our winners and placegetters.

To everyone who played, volunteered, and supported the day, thank you.

The laughter, stories, camaraderie and shared memories made it a truly special occasion and a fitting tribute to the golfers and volunteers who gave so much to our club over the years.

This inaugural event was more than just a day of golf - it was a celebration of the people whose dedication, friendship and community spirit helped build the proud history of the Grenfell Country Club.

We look forward to making the Memorial Golf Day a treasured annual tradition, ensuring that those we have lost are always remembered.

Mens team winners Chris Cartman and Ross Brenner. Ladies team winners Virginia Drogemuller and Maria Neill with Chris Cartman, Club Captain. Chris Cartman, Club Captain with Nearest to Pin winner Garry Handcock. Chris Cartman, Club Captain, with Nearest to Pin winner Leanne Young. Phill Barr with Longest Drive winner Glenn Beasley. Phill Barr with Longest Drive winner Maria Neill.

Proud Winners on the Day:

Teams

Mixed - Paul Taylor and Jan Myers

Mens - Ross Brenner and Chris Cartman

Ladies - Maria Neill and Virginia Drogemuller

Nearest to Pin

Men - Garry Handcock

Ladies - Leanne Young

Longest Drive