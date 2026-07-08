Clare Hunt has been recoginsed by Tottenham Hotspur's youngest fans and junior members as the club's Junior Supporters' Player of the Season.

Tottenham Hotspur said Hunt has been a shining light for the team this term, with her experience and leadership a vital part in helping 19-year-old Toko Koga from Japan settle into life in England.

Koga formed a formidable partnership with Hunt in Tottenham's backline and was named the club's Adults Supporters' Player of the Season.

The club's end of season awards also saw Cathinka Tandberg awarded the fan-voted Goal of the Season after her sensational 40-yard strike at Everton.

Collecting the ball just outside the centre circle in the Toffees' half, Tandberg sent a wonderful lob over a back-peddling Courtney Brosnan and into the back of the net.

This was also Tandberg's first goal in the Tottenham colours.

For Hunt, her award recognises her hard work and dedication during the season despite it ending not how she hoped.

The 27-year-old was an ever-present in the starting line-up from the opening game of the season for Tottenham.

Hunt featured in 21 games in all competitions and playing every single minute in those, before she jetted off to the Women's Asian Cup with Australia in March where she suffered a season-ending injury that ruled her out for the closing stages.

On 22 March Tottenham confirmed that Hunt will undergo surgery on her right knee and following the procedure, she will begin her rehabilitation.

The Tottenham Hotspurs Instagram account, Spurswomen, confirmed on 23 April that Hunt's recovery has began.