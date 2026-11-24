Former Grenfell girl Rosie Hunt has continued her impressive powerlifting form, setting new world records at the 2026 IPL (International Powerlifting League) World Championship held in Las Vegas from 20 to 22 November. Representing Australia, Hunt competed in the under-60kg division adding new world records in the deadlift and total, building on an outstanding performance at the APL (Australian Powerlifting League) Nationals earlier this year. At Nationals, Hunt recorded a 382.5kg total across squat, bench press and deadlift, successfully completing all nine lifts. Her results included a 130kg squat, 72.5kg bench press and 180kg deadlift, earning her four national records, two world records and four personal bests. She also claimed first place in the under-60kg Masters 1 division. Hunt's coach, Rhys Kingsford, praised her continued improvement, noting she had added 22.5kg to her overall total since last year's Nationals. "Rosie is an absolute weapon! She keeps on improving every comp," Kingsford said. We look forward to hearing from Hunt when she returns to Australia.