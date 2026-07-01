Last Sunday was a great day out for the Girlannas as they have secured their second win of the season in round 7 against the Blayney Bears.

In the first half Marley Loader got off to a firing start scoring two tries and one each to Sophie Berry and Ella McRae.

Em Brenner kicked one successful conversion in the first 30 minutes.

Second half saw Faith Smith using her speed to come away with a hat trick with Em Brenner converting one.

Sophie Berry tried her best to cross the like again intercepting the ball but not scoring but guiding the team.

The Girlannas worked together to create some great passages of football to win 32-4 over the Bears.

During the game there was some hard runs by Sophie Hughes and Olivia Berry with Ella McRae doing some great work on the field and Heather Walker also working hard when put in the centres.

Best on Field for the Girlannas was Heather Walker, Faith Smith, Sophie Berry and Marley Loader with the half back Sophie Berry picking up Players Player.

For the Goannas it was another hard day on the field with the Blayney Bears scoring withing the first minute.

Ten minutes into the game the score was 24-nil to the Bears.

Iggy soon hit back scoring a try out wide but Ticky (Shannon Lee) didn’t convert.

Blayney was fast to respond with a try and conversion.

Mhusty (Fullback) from Grenfell added another try for the Goannas with Ticky converting taking score to 30-10.

Blayney then put in three quick tries.

Grenfell fought back with the winger Iggy crossing over again for Grenfell and Ticky converting taking the score to 56-16.

Blayney didn’t let up scoring but Grenfell’s Iggy went over for his 3rd try of the day.

The final score was 68-22 to the Bears.

The Goannas got some points on the score board and the return of Jai and Caleb there were some hard hit ups.

Boys need to stick together and points will start to show.

Best on the field for Goannas were Iggy who scored a hat trick and also picking up Players Player were Frazer Ryder who once again worked hard and never gave up attitude, Jai Purdie and Caleb Haddin.

This Sunday the Goannas will host the Canowindra Tigers at Lawson Oval.

The Girlannas will kick of the action at 12.40pm.

The Girlannas currently sit seventh after seven rounds and are looking to continue climbing the ladder with five rounds left before finals kick off.

The Canowindra Tigers league tag side currently sit fifth.

In first grade the Goannas will kick off at 2pm against the Canowindra Tigers.

Currently siting twelfth the Goannas are looking to get their first win of the season against the Tigers who currently sit in tenth.

Head down to Lawson Oval this weekend and cheer on our rugby league sides as they look to put some points on the board.