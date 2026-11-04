Grenfell under-12s have kicked off their season

Under 12s Grenfell Under 12s have taken to the cricket field for the first time this season, facing the Cowra Sixers in Round 2 of the competition last week. Following a bye in the opening round, Grenfell were keen to get their season underway at home on Lawson Oval. Grenfell won the toss and elected to bat, finishing with 5/68 from 25 overs before Cowra reached 3/68 from 18 overs. With the bat, Alf Brenner top-scored for Grenfell with an unbeaten 10 runs, while Harry Duval also remained not out on five. Harry Fanning contributed four runs, while Liam Smith scored one. Jay Smith, Mac Cations and Connor Gavin were dismissed without scoring. Grenfell made an impact with the ball, with Liam Smith leading the bowling effort. Smith claimed a wicket for five runs and also recorded a maiden over, while Mac Cations and Harry Fanning each picked up a wicket. Smith also contributed in the field, completing a stumping, while Francis Dixon took a catch to help restrict the Cowra side. Grenfell will be back on the pitch this Saturday 7 November when they take on Forbes Under-12s at Botanical Gardens in Forbes. Under 14s Grenfell's Under 14s will host Canowindra Under 14s this Saturday 7 November at Lawson Oval in round 3. Seniors Following the under 14s match Grenfell Blues will take to the Lawson Oval pitch in the South West Slopes senior competition in round 5. Round 4 saw the Grenfell Blues with a forfeit against Temora Bowling Club Tigers B Grade. The Blues will now look ahead to this weekend where they will host the Temora Shamrock Leprechauns. The Blues have had a strong start to the season with two wins and will look to add more points to their name this weekend.