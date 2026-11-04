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Grenfell under-12s have kicked off their season

<p>Riley Edwards bowling for Grenfell Blues.</p>\\n
<p>Riley Edwards bowling for Grenfell Blues.</p>\\n

Riley Edwards bowling for Grenfell Blues.

Grenfell's under 14s and senior cricket sides will host their opponents at Lawson Oval this Saturday
Madeline Blackstock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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