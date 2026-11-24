Grenfell veteran golfers shone brightly last Thursday in the Lachlan Valley Association monthly competition played in Forbes winning the much sought after shield with a combined total of 105 points from their best three individual scores. It’s not only that, but the golfers from one of the best sand greens layouts in the country fought out placing in B grade with Gary McFaden winning on a count-back with 36 points from Peter Mawhinney who later ruled his winning chances due to complications at the 4th hole resulting in zero points. But the best for the day came from one of the better sportsmen in the area with the host clubs Ken Sanderson liking the challenge of playing a well groomed course from tee to green scoring three shots below his handicap with 39 points. Runner-up and one never far from the trophy table, Warren Steele from West Wyalong was runner-up, only one point in arrears. Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Don McKeowen (F), B grade John Grogan (G), 18th Steve Uphill (F), B grade Keith Cartman (WW). Ball sweep to 30 points (Forbes and Parkes players only): 33 Ted Morgan (F), 32 Les Little, Ken Walton (F), 31 Peter Boschman, Joe Davies (P), Ann Simmons, Wendy Simmons, Alf Davies, John Milton (F), 30 Robert J Lea (P), Peter Barnes, Jeff Moon, Niel Duncan, Max Haley, Steve McAlister (F). After a well presented morning tea 51 players, including five ladies, took part which was well received by officials being a postponed competition mixing with the arrival of harvest. As mentioned above Grenfell (with 9 representatives) won the shield with 105 points from Forbes (25) 104, West Wyalong (9) 101 and Parkes (9) 92. Winner of the shield for 2026 is yet to be announced but it has Forbes as firm favourites to again collect. There was one visitor on Thursday, Warren Jones from Kiama playing off a three handicap openly stated he enjoyed all aspects of the competition and challenges the Forbes course presented. Eleven played the Tuesday comp last week with the BG scribe noting the big hitting Neal Herbert (it’s in the Herbert family, remember his father Bruce? He loved to give ‘em a ride) with 27 points from Ted Morgan 26 with three others on 23 points. ‘The Editor’ Ted is leading the Top Dog cash prize for November with 83 points while the come-back ‘kid’ Trevor Drury is waiting for a slip-up close behind on 81. With one week remaining the rest of the field is headed by Warwick Judge and Ken Sanderson on 75 points.