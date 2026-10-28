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Grenfell Stingers celebrate season

<p>The Stingers celebrated their season in style. </p>\\n
<p>The Stingers celebrated their season in style. </p>\\n

The Stingers celebrated their season in style.

Grenfell Soccer Club has formed a committee for the upcoming season
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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