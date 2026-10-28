Grenfell Stingers celebrate season

The Grenfell Stingers have celebrated the season’s achievements at their presentation, recognising the players and volunteers who have contributed to the Grenfell Soccer Club. Five awards were presented on the day, with Blair Randall receiving most improved, Pradip Laki taking home the coaches award and Michael Walker being named Clubman of the Year. Peter Armstrong was awarded best and fairest, while Brendan Knight received the players’ player award. Special mentions were also given to Mitch Wheatley, Steven Brown, Cassie Griffin, Clare Walker, Ben Walker and Murray Walker for their contributions throughout the season. The celebrations come as the seven-a-side competition got underway last night (28 October). Seven teams will compete in this years social competition. The competition follows a period of uncertainty for the Grenfell Soccer Club, which recently called on the community to help secure its future after struggling to fill committee positions. The Club has been able to form a committee at their second AGM last week making sure the summer, senior and junior competitions can go ahead now and in the year ahead.