The 2026 Lachlan District Junior Rugby League Competition gets underway on Saturday, 18 April, its draw now released.

This season will see match-ups across the district with clubs from Grenfell, Parkes, Forbes, Red Bend, Condobolin, West Wyalong, Cabonne and Canowindra all battling it out across 14 exciting rounds.

Grenfell Junior Rugby League will be on the road for the first three rounds, which includes a general bye for all teams for ANZAC Day (25 April) in between.

Grenfell will face Parkes White in round 1 on 18 April, Cabonne in round 2 on 2 May and Condobolin in round 3.

They will have a bye in round 4 on 16 May before hosting their first home game of the season in round 5 on 23 May against Red Bend.

The club won't host another home game until round 8 on 20 June against Canowindra, but it will be the first of five in a row - with a general bye for all among it on 11 July.

Grenfell will play six home games in total.

There will also be a general bye over the June long weekend on 6 June.

The regular season will run until August with the finals series beginning on 15 August, which will be hosted at Red Bend, West Wyalong, Condobolin and Canowindra.