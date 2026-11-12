Grenfell drives home a winner

The Grenfell Country Club recently hosted a spectacular double-feature golf event, combining the long-awaited Val Lowe Memorial Open Tournament with the Western Districts Ladies Golf Association (WDLGA) Sand Greens Teams Event. Under a sky of brilliant sunshine and a welcoming breeze, the day proved to be a success, drawing a widespread of players from around NSW to Grenfell's unique 18-hole sand greens course. An event of this scale relies entirely on community effort, and the club's dedicated volunteers truly stole the show behind the scenes: The men of the club worked tirelessly to ensure the upkeep and preparation of the course, while lending a crucial hand to keep everything running smoothly on the day. Sand Greens runners up Jan Myers, Sally Mitton and Karen Hancock with president of the Western District Lady Golf Association, Robyn Newey. The Grenfell Lady Golfers proved themselves by ensuring this event was run in an extremely professional way - not only in all the diligent background work but right throughout the day itself, which included providing a spectacular, delicious lunch for the traveling players. The club is extremely grateful for the many volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to make this event possible. A massive thank you to the WDLGA for their wonderful generosity in helping to provide the fantastic trophies for the Sand Greens Teams Event. While there were winners and "not so winners" on the day, the competitive spirit was matched by great enthusiasm, and overall everyone had a wonderful time. 2026 Grenfell Tournament Winners: A Grade - Suzanne Smith Runner Up - Val Forsyth B Grade - Megan Starr Runner Up - Kerry Sterling C Grade - Karen Hancock Runner Up - Sandra Matthews Left: Val Lowe Memorial Trophy A Grade winner Suzanne Smith. Middle: B Grade winner Megan Starr with host Sally Mitton Grenfell Lady Captain. Right: C Grade winner Karen Hancock. All pictured with Virginia Drogemuller president of Grenfell Lady Golfers. Handicap Winners: A Grade - Wendy Goodwin Runner Up - Kelly Luthje B Grade - Maria Neill Runner Up - Jan Myers C Grade - Sue Sinclair Runner Up - Narelle Sanderland Stableford Winners: A Grade - Liz Harding B Grade - Sally Mitton C Grade - Bev Coleman Novelty winners: NTP 3rd Hole, 9th Hole 18th Hole - Susanne Smith NTP 12th Hole - Sue Sinclair The Grenfell Lady Golfers would like to express their heartfelt congratulations and warmest thanks to everyone for your wonderful company and for making the day so incredibly special!