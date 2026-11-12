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Grenfell drives home a winner

<p>Sand Greens Teams Champions of the Western District Lady Golf Association Sandra Matthews, Maria Neill and Val Forsyth.</p>\\n
<p>Sand Greens Teams Champions of the Western District Lady Golf Association Sandra Matthews, Maria Neill and Val Forsyth.</p>\\n

Sand Greens Teams Champions of the Western District Lady Golf Association Sandra Matthews, Maria Neill and Val Forsyth.

A golden day on the greens at Grenfell Country Club
Maria Neill
November 12, 2026 • 03:00

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