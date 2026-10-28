Grenfell Blues claim close win

JUNIOR CRICKET Grenfell’s Stage 3 under-14 cricket side opened its Lachlan Cricket Council summer 2026/27 campaign with a match against Forbes. Playing away at Forbes on Saturday 24 October, Grenfell finished with 5/66 from 22 overs, with the home side chasing down the total to record a five-wicket victory, reaching 5/88 in 14.4 overs. Grenfell’s batting innings featured a solid contribution from a fill-in player, who finished unbeaten on 28 runs, including two boundaries. Archer Sheehan added eight runs before retiring not out, while Baxter Sheehan retired unbeaten on three and Mack Loader on two. Jack Fanning contributed one run. Beau Hockings and Jai Kohnen were both dismissed for ducks, while another fill-in player scored seven before being run out. Two further Grenfell batters were dismissed without scoring. Grenfell showed some promise with the ball and in the field, with Archer Sheehan and Baxter Sheehan each taking a wicket and a catch. Archer claimed a wicket when a Forbes batter was dismissed for a golden duck, while Baxter also took a wicket after a Forbes batter had scored one run. Two fill-in players also picked up a wicket apiece, contributing to Grenfell’s bowling effort. A Grenfell fill-in player recorded a stumping behind the wickets, adding to the side’s fielding contributions. Despite the opening-round loss, Grenfell will look to build on their performance as the under-14 season continues. Grenfell stage 2 side had a bye for the first round. SENIOR CRICKET The Grenfell Blues have added another win to their season, defeating Temora Bowling Club Tigers A Grade by four runs in a close contest in their first home game of the season at Lawson Oval. The Blues finished with 10/113 from 39.5 overs in the round three clash, before bowling out the Tigers for 109 in 27.1 overs to secure the win. Grenfell captain Bailey Edwards led from the front with 26 runs, including three fours and a six, before being run out. Matt Gault was another key contributor with the bat, scoring 28 runs, including two fours, while Peter Jolliffe added 16 runs with a four. Charlie Baker scored 10 runs and Frazer Ryder contributed 11, helping the Blues post a competitive total. The Tigers made a strong start in reply but Grenfell's bowlers worked through the opposition batting order to secure the result. Gault was the standout with the ball, taking four wickets from 6.1 overs, including three maidens, to put the Blues in a strong position. Jaxon Greenaway also made a major contribution, claiming three wickets from six overs, including one maiden. Luke Beasley took two wickets from four overs, while Charlie Baker claimed one wicket in his over. Wicketkeeper Jethro Fenton was busy behind the stumps, taking two catches to dismiss Temora batters who scored 25 and two runs respectively. Forde also contributed with two catches in the field, while Bailey Edwards and Riley Edwards each took two catches as fielders. Bailey Edwards also took a catch as wicketkeeper. The combined efforts of the bowling attack and fielders ensured the Tigers fell four runs short of the Blues' total, giving Grenfell a round three win at home. The Blues will travel to Temora on Saturday 31 October to face Temora Bowling Club Tigers B Grade in round four. They will then return to Lawson Oval for another home fixture against Temora Shamrock Leprechauns on Saturday 7 November.