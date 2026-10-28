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Grenfell Blues claim close win

<p>Riley Edwards took two catches as fielder to dismiss two Temora batters on Saturday. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n
<p>Riley Edwards took two catches as fielder to dismiss two Temora batters on Saturday. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n

Riley Edwards took two catches as fielder to dismiss two Temora batters on Saturday. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Grenfell under-14s open season against Forbes
Madeline Blackstock
October 28, 2026 • 03:00

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