PHOTO
The sun was shining, the kangaroos were out enjoying the action (and possibly judging a few swings), and it was a perfect day on the course.
A great roll-up of happy golfers took part in this wonderful sponsored event, proudly put on by Greg Hughes.
The fairways were full, the laughs were plenty, and even the local wildlife seemed impressed with the turnout.
A big thank you to Greg for his continued support of the Grenfell Country Club, year after year—it truly makes these special days possible.
There were, of course, winners and losers on the day—those who found the fairways, and those who found just about everything else!
But regardless of the scorecards, everyone proved it was a great day out filled with good golf, good company, and plenty of laughs.
First Barry Green, Grant Torpy, Lachlan Torpy and little Zac
Second Peter Mawhinney, Shirley Mawhinney, Jan Myers
Fifth Keith Cartman, John Grogan, Paul Gavin
Nearest to Pin Ladies Phillipa Baker and Megan Starr
Longest Drive Ladies Megan Starr
Nearest to Pin Men Nathan Stevens
Longest Drive Men Chris Cartman
Proud Bradman Award Bev Coleman, Phillipa Baker, Megan Starr