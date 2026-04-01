The sun was shining, the kangaroos were out enjoying the action (and possibly judging a few swings), and it was a perfect day on the course.

A great roll-up of happy golfers took part in this wonderful sponsored event, proudly put on by Greg Hughes.

The fairways were full, the laughs were plenty, and even the local wildlife seemed impressed with the turnout.

A big thank you to Greg for his continued support of the Grenfell Country Club, year after year—it truly makes these special days possible.

There were, of course, winners and losers on the day—those who found the fairways, and those who found just about everything else!

But regardless of the scorecards, everyone proved it was a great day out filled with good golf, good company, and plenty of laughs.

Second was Peter Mawhinney, Jan Myers and Shirley Mawhinney. They are pictured with Greg Hughes. Greg Hughes presented fifth place to Keith Cartman, John Grogan and Paul Gavin. Greg Hughes presented the Proud Bradman Award to Bev Coleman, Megan Starr and Phillipa Baker. Joshua Knight and Greg Hughes. Greg Hughes and nearest the pins men's winner Nathan Stevens. Greg Hughes with one of the ladies nearest the pins Phillipa Baker. Greg Hughes with one of the ladies nearest the pins and longest drive Megan Starr. Men's longest drive winner Chris Cartman with Greg Hughes.