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Golfers to tee off for Val Lowe Memorial

<p>Karen Hancock, Shirley Mawhinney, Peter Mawhinney and Virginia Drogemuller at Griffith Vets.</p>\\n
<p>Karen Hancock, Shirley Mawhinney, Peter Mawhinney and Virginia Drogemuller at Griffith Vets.</p>\\n

Karen Hancock, Shirley Mawhinney, Peter Mawhinney and Virginia Drogemuller at Griffith Vets.

Open Tournament and Sand Greens Team Event this Sunday 8 November
Phillipa Baker
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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