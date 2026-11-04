Golfers to tee off for Val Lowe Memorial

Our annual tournament is to held this Sunday 8 November. The cost for play is $40 per player, it is 9am for a 10am start. The WDLGA Sand Greens Team Event will be played in conjunction with The Val Lowe Memorial Open Tournament. There will be Scratch and Runner up prizes for A, B and C Grade as well as Handicap prizes and runner up for A, B and C Grades. Stableford winners for A, B and C Grades, as well as nearest the pin on all Par 3,s. Hope to see plenty of players playing as the course is in excellent condition thanks to the rain and to all volunteers working on the course. The Match play competition that has been played over the year is down to the finalists Jan Myers and Maria Neill. It is to played by 20 November. Ladies are now playing in the Nine Hole Competition for the Grenfell Commodities Trophy over the month of November. Over the week from 19 till 23 October Grenfell players Virginia Drogemuller, Karen Hancock, Shirley and Peter Mawhinney played in the Vets week of golf at Griffith. All had a great time, Shirley had a win on Tuesday and Peter had a win also. Results from previous weeks: Wednesday 28 October, a Stableford was played - A Grade: Virginia Drogemuller, 33 points B and C Grade: Bev Coleman, 42 points. (Bev Coleman had a great round and had a birdie on 18th.) Saturday 31 October - A Grade: Val Forsyth, 40 points. Second: Virginia Drogemuller, 31 points B Grade: Jan Myers, 34 points C Grade: Karen Hancock, 32 points. Second: Phillipa Baker, 23 points NTP was Val Forsyth on 3rd and Jan Myers on 9th Val Forsyth had a birdie on 3rd. A note to remember the lady Golfers Christmas Party will be on 5 December. Until next week happy golfing.