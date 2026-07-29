Despite a tough and challenging season, the Grenfell Goannas are determined to finish on a high as they prepare for their final home game of the year this weekend at Lawson Oval.

The club travelled to Trundle last Saturday where the Girlannas put in a determined performance despite going down 20-nil to the Sunflowers.

The chilly conditions didn't dampen the team's spirit, with the girls producing some outstanding defensive efforts to keep the home side at bay for long periods.

They also showed plenty of promising attacking play throughout the match.

While the result didn't go their way, the team's continued improvement has everyone excited about what next season could bring.

Best on field honours went to Heather Walker, Ella McRae, Holly Sirol and Sophie Hughes.

The Goannas also faced a difficult afternoon, suffering a 58-6 defeat.

While it has been a challenging season for the first-grade side, the commitment and resilience shown by the players has never wavered.

Week after week the boys continue to front up, work hard for one another and refuse to give in, despite the results.

Their determination and dedication to the club has been a credit throughout the season.

Now attention turns to a huge weekend for the Grenfell Goannas, with the club hosting the Oberon Tigers in its final home game of the season this Saturday.

The day also marks the club's much-anticipated Old Boys Day, with former players, supporters and families invited back to Lawson Oval to celebrate the proud history of the Goannas, reconnect with old teammates and enjoy a great day of rugby league.

Proceedings begin at 1pm when the junior players take the field to showcase the bright future of the club.

The Girlannas kick off at 1.40pm before First Grade takes centre stage at 3pm, proudly wearing specially designed '86-inspired jerseys.

Old Boys Day tickets are $60 and include a Goanna cap, stubby holder, drink tickets, free gate entry and the chance to enjoy an afternoon catching up with fellow Goannas supporters.

The club is encouraging the community to get behind both the Girlannas and Goannas and help create a fantastic atmosphere for the final home game of the season.

The celebrations continue after full-time with the club's Annual Reverse Draw at major sponsor The Criterion Hotel.

With a $2,000 first prize and a total prize pool of $3,000, tickets are $50 and include dinner.

To secure a ticket, message the Goannas via social media or contact Kim on 0457 120 650.