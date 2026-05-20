A packed weekend was had at Lawson Oval as Grenfell hosted the 2026 Representative Round on Saturday.

Representative teams from across the Woodbridge Cup competition joined forces to take on Canberra Regional Rugby League and George Tooke Shield opponents, with local players featuring across Woodbridge Cup junior squads.

Emily Brenner was selected in the under 20s league tag side and Angus Buckland in the under 18s side with Woodbridge Cup also producing a senior women's league tag side and a senior men's first grade side.

Woodbridge came away with two wins in the under 20s league tag and the senior first grade.

Woodbridge Cup representative Marc McLeish said it was a successful outing overall for the competition.

“Overall it was a successful day for the Woodbridge Cup,” McLeish said.

“It was five games of football, so it was a long day of footy, but everything was played in the right spirit.”

“Woodbridge came away with two out of four games, with a win in the under 20s league tag and the senior first grade game.”

The under 20s league tag side continued its dominance, securing back to back representative victories with a thrilling 14-10 win after a late try.

The under 18s youth side narrowly missed out on victory, falling 22-10 in what was described as a much closer contest than the scoreboard suggested.

According to the Woodbridge Cup Facebook page, for the senior league tag side, despite their committed efforts against a sharp George Tooke Shield team, the visitors proved to be too good securing a convincing win of 54-0.

For the first grade men, the Woodbridge side took an early lead with a flawless opening 15 minutes against the George Tooke Shield side.

The visiting side then used their speed to get their way back into the match.

Both teams then went try for try for the middle third of the game before the Woodbridge side ran riot over a bruised and battered George Tooke Shield team in the dying minutes winning the game 42-22.

McLeish said one of the biggest challenges for Woodbridge representative teams was limited preparation time compared with rival competitions.

“The challenges for the Woodbridge Cup is basically we’re up to round two where we’re playing against competitions that are in round four and five,” he said.

“They’ve had a lot more footy and a lot more chance to get their rep side together and prepare.”

“I coached the under 18 side, and we sort of picked the team on Sunday, trained for an hour on Wednesday, and we played on Saturday.”

“So across all four teams, they really acquitted themselves well for what our preparation allows us to be.”

Woodbridge Cup congratulated and thanked the Grenfell Goannas Senior Rugby League Football Club for their facilities and terrific hospitality.