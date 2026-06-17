The Grenfell Goannas produced one of their strongest performances of the season in Round five but were unable to maintain the momentum late in the game, falling 42-16 to the Peak Hill Roosters on Saturday.

The match was played as part of Peak Hill's Old Boys Day celebrations, with the Roosters proudly wearing their historic Bears jerseys for the occasion.

Despite the final scoreline, the Goannas showed plenty of determination and competitiveness throughout the contest.

The game was played at a high intensity and was interrupted on several occasions due to injuries, with the ambulance crew in attendance providing assistance when required.

Peak Hill got off to the perfect start when Nathan Ryan crossed for a try within the opening two minutes.

The conversion was unsuccessful, giving the Roosters an early 4-0 lead.

Grenfell responded through Jai Purdie, who powered over after a determined run.

With the conversion missed, the scores were locked at 4-all.

The remainder of the first half was an entertaining arm wrestle, with both sides creating opportunities while defending strongly.

Following a stoppage for an injured player in the 30th minute, Peak Hill regained the lead through Josh Olsen to make it 8-4.

The Goannas hit back almost immediately when Mhusty crossed for a try.

Jaxon Greenaway added the extras to give Grenfell a 10-8 advantage.

However, Peak Hill finished the half strongly.

Nathan Ryan grabbed his second try before Caleb Cohen crossed on the stroke of halftime, with the conversion successful, sending the Roosters to the sheds with a 20-10 lead.

Peak Hill carried that momentum into the second half, with Blaize Fuller scoring inside the opening five minutes.

Jason Boney converted to extend the lead to 26-10.

Grenfell refused to surrender, with Harley Archer crossing to narrow the margin.

Greenaway's conversion reduced the deficit to 26-16 and gave the visitors hope of a comeback.

Unfortunately for the Goannas, the final 15 minutes belonged to the Roosters.

Peak Hill added further tries before Jai Cohen scored twice late in the match, sealing a 42-16 victory.

Despite the result, Grenfell could take plenty of positives from the performance.

Best on ground honours for the Goannas went to Jaxon Greenaway and Mhusty, with Jai Purdie and Frazer Ryder also among the side's standout performers.

Mhusty was rewarded with the Players' Player award.

Marilyn Horne Shield returns to Grenfell

Attention now turns to a very special day for the Grenfell Rugby League community when the Goannas and Girlannas host the Eugowra Golden Eagles this Sunday, 21 June, at Lawson Oval for the annual Marilyn Horne Shield.

Contested each year between Grenfell and Eugowra, the shield honours the memory of Marilyn Horne, a beloved member of the Goannas family.

Marilyn was married to long-time Goanna Mark Horne and was an integral part of the club for many years.

Whether supporting players from the sidelines, washing jerseys, keeping the books, driving players where they needed to be, or simply lending a helping hand, Marilyn's contribution to the club and community was immense.

Following her battle with cancer, the annual memorial match has become an opportunity for the Goannas and Girlannas to recognise and support everyone affected by cancer - those currently fighting the disease, those who have lost their battle, and the families, friends, doctors and nurses who stand beside them.

Funds raised through the recent Ladies Night and activities on the day will be donated to Young Oncology.

The Girlannas will proudly wear their special Ladies Night/Day one-off jerseys, generously sponsored by Major Mix and Alan Scott, while the Goannas will take the field in pink socks as a show of support and awareness.

A raffle will also be held during the day, with everyone encouraged to purchase tickets and help support an important cause.

The Grenfell community is encouraged to come along, enjoy a great day of football and help celebrate the life and legacy of Marilyn Horne while supporting those impacted by cancer.

Purdie elected new Grenfell Goannas president

The Grenfell Goannas have ushered in a new era of leadership, with rising club star Jai Purdie elected as president at a Special General Meeting held at the Criterion Hotel on Monday evening.

The appointment recognises not only Purdie's outstanding performances on the field but also his long-standing commitment to the club behind the scenes.

Despite being one of the club's younger members, Purdie has built a reputation as a dedicated and hardworking clubman who is always willing to lend a hand wherever needed.

From helping set up the field on game days to selling raffle tickets, working in the canteen and assisting with club events, Purdie has become a familiar and reliable figure around the Goannas.

His commitment to the club is also reflected throughout his family.

His grandmother, Bernadette Dykhoff, has been a valued volunteer for many years, washing the first-grade jerseys each week and continuing the strong community spirit that has long been a hallmark of the Goannas.

While his off-field contributions are significant, Purdie has also enjoyed a standout season on the paddock.

Purdie has been among Grenfell's best performers throughout 2026, regularly featured as side's best player.

Earlier this season, he was awarded the prestigious Best Player Medal on Ian Hanrahan Memorial Day and in 2025, he was awarded the Eppelstun Medal for Best Player on Old Boys Day.