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Goannas celebrate a successful 2026 season

<p>Left: Zoe McClelland - 100 games league tag. Middle: Holly Sirol and Ella McRae both received players player and coaches award. Right: Frazer Ryder - Runner up best and fairest.</p>\\n
<p>Left: Zoe McClelland - 100 games league tag. Middle: Holly Sirol and Ella McRae both received players player and coaches award. Right: Frazer Ryder - Runner up best and fairest.</p>\\n

Left: Zoe McClelland - 100 games league tag. Middle: Holly Sirol and Ella McRae both received players player and coaches award. Right: Frazer Ryder - Runner up best and fairest.

Another Woodbridge season has come to an end and Goannas have celebrated in style
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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