Goannas celebrate a successful 2026 season

What a way to finish the 2026 season! The Grenfell Goannas came together for a fantastic Presentation Night at the Grenfell Showground, celebrating a year full of rugby league, mateship and plenty of memorable moments. A huge thank you goes to the Criterion Hotel for organising the event, catering the delicious food and providing the entertainment for the evening. Plus One kept the celebrations going with plenty of pub classics, with players, families and supporters hitting the dance floor and dancing the night away. The club would also like to extend a huge thank you to the committee members who gave up their time to help with set-up and throughout the evening. Their hard work helped ensure the night ran smoothly and gave everyone the opportunity to celebrate the 2026 season together. A big congratulations goes to all of the 2026 award winners, whose commitment and effort throughout the season were recognised on the night. This year, the club also recognised players who reached the impressive milestone of 100 games for the Grenfell Goannas. Congratulations to Zoe McClelland, Chelsea Harveyson, Breanna Anderson, Casey Hewen, Dan Harveyson and Stephen Ingram on this fantastic achievement. Left: Harley Archer - Courage award. Middle: Heather Walker - Most Improved. Right: Jai Purdie - Best and fairest. League Tag Awards Highest Try Scorer – Faith Smith Highest Points Scorer – Faith Smith Most Improved – Heather Walker Coaches Award – Holly Sirol Coaches Award – Ella McRae Continuous Effort – Marley Loader Rookie of the Year – Georgia Brenner Best Defensive Player – Emily Brenner Players’ Player – Holly Sirol and Ella McRae Best & Fairest Runner-Up – Sophie Berry Best & Fairest – Marley Loader First Grade Awards Highest Try Scorer – Jai Purdie Highest Points Scorer – Jai Purdie Most Improved – Trevor Cohen Coaches Award – Goina Kura Mustapha Continuous Effort – Jackson Vallely Ken Hodge Memorial New Player Award – Ovia Tumala McClymont Family Memorial Courage Award – Harley Archer Eppelstun Family Players’ Player Award – Jai Purdie Craig Condon Memorial Best & Fairest Runner-Up – Frazer Ryder Best & Fairest – Jai Purdie A special congratulations also goes to Jai Purdie, who was named Clubman Player of the Year, and James McClelland, who received the Best Clubman Award. Secretary Kim Berry congratulated Jai and James and thanked them for the help they have given her throughout the season, making her role easier within the club. She said that nothing was ever a hassle for the boys. Their dedication, hard work and willingness to get in and help wherever needed played a huge part in making the 2026 season run smoothly. Player representatives also thanked their coaches for putting up with them for the season and going through the ups and downs of 2026.