Future fairway stars tee off

Junior golf was in full swing on 30 September with 18 young golfers venturing out to the Grenfell Country Club for the School Holiday Golf Clinic. From all accounts, the kids had a great time learning some new skills, having a hit and enjoying plenty of fun out on the course. Grenfell Country Club sends a massive thank you to PGA Professional James Hundy from Cowra Golf Club for making the trip over to Grenfell and running the clinic. "We really appreciate James giving his time and expertise to help encourage the next generation of golfers in our community," Grenfell Country Club said on social media. "It was brilliant to see such a strong turnout - hopefully we might have a few future Grenfell champions amongst them!"