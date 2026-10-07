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Future fairway stars tee off

<p>Eighteen junior golfers learning some new skills off PGA Professional James Hundy from Cowra Golf Club. PHOTO: Grenfell Country Club </p>\\n
<p>Eighteen junior golfers learning some new skills off PGA Professional James Hundy from Cowra Golf Club. PHOTO: Grenfell Country Club </p>\\n

Eighteen junior golfers learning some new skills off PGA Professional James Hundy from Cowra Golf Club. PHOTO: Grenfell Country Club

Grenfell might possibly have some future golf stars in the making
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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