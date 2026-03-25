The Grenfell Goannas First Grade side opened their 2026 season campaign with a trial match against West Wyalong Mallee Men on Friday night under lights.

The evening began on a high note with the future of senior rugby league, the Grenfell Junior Rugby League presenting jerseys to the first grade players.

The Goannas extends its best wishes to the juniors for a successful season ahead.

Kick off got underway at 7.15pm with the match played in 20min thirds.

The opening period was a strong defensive effort from both sides, Grenfell's forwards stepped up showing West Wyalong's defense they were in the game with some huge hit ups from Charlie Frendo and Jim Hazell.

West Wyalong struck first through Andrew Preston, with Luke Clarke converting to take a 6-0 lead.

Grenfell responded soon after with Charlie Frendo powering over the line off a well timed pass from half back Frazer Ryder.

Junior Goanna Nixon Hewen presents Frazer Ryder with his first grade jersey.

Maverick Mooney added the extras to level the score at 6 all heading into the break.

The second third saw West Wyalong gain the upper hand with Logan Collins crossing over out wide and Clarke again converting to make it 12-6.

Mitchell Pettit then added another try for the visitors with Clarke maintaining a perfect kicking record for the night to extend the lead 18-6.

In the final third West Wyalong continued to attack Grenfell's line adding further tries to Chris Judd (converted by Clarke), Logan Collins with conversion successful by Callan Blackstock and a try also went to Will Tulloch whose conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The match concluded with West Wyalong securing a 34-6 victory.

Despite the scoreline Grenfell showed plenty of grit and determination in their first hit-out of the season.

Plenty of positive signs for the Grenfell Goannas.

Best for the Goannas were Charlie Frendo, Jim Hazell and Frazer Ryder all of who made strong contributions to the match and were well supported by Ovia Tumala.

The Grenfell Goannas would like to thank West Wyalong for travelling to Grenfell.

They would also like to thank the sponsors and the supporters who turned out in great numbers to support their local team.

Keep an eye out for round one details of the Woodbridge Cup and the exciting plans the Grenfell Goannas have in place for a successful 2026 season.

Some events include our First Try Scorer Calcutta happening on Saturday, 18 April at our major sponsor the Criterion Hotel. Come down and join us, meet the team and bid for a try scoring machine, Ladies Day/Night celebrations, Old Boys Day followed by the Annual Reverse Draw.