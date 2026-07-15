There is only four rounds left in junior rugby union before semi finals on 30 August at Harden and grand finals on 6 September at Leeton or Temora.

The next round will be played this Sunday at Temora before heading to Cootamundra on 26 July, then Young on 2 August followed by the last round back at Cootamundra on 16 August.

But if this isn't enough rugby union for your little one don't stress as Southern Inland Rugby Union are excited to provide the free Harvey Norman Get Into Rugby Program at Grenfell.

The program will be held on Wednesday afternoons from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on 5, 12, 19 and 26 August at RB Bembrick Oval.

The program is for ages 4-7 and the usual Grenfell Junior Rugby Union barbeque will still be held on Wednesday nights.

The program is designed to introduce young participants to Rugby Union through fun, engaging and non-contact activities that focus on fundamental movement skills, teamwork, confidence building and enjoyment.

Activities will focus on fundamental movement skills, catching and passing, agility and coordination, teamwork and communication and fun game-based learning.

Sessions will be delivered by ACT Brumbies / SIRU Development Staff and accredited coaches.

If you would like to register head to https://form.jotform.com/261738202077860

Once registration has been completed, further information regarding the program will be distributed by email closer to the commencement date.

If you have any questions you can reach out to reilly.waughsmith@brumbies.rugby