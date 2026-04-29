What a fantastic day bringing the community together for a cause that truly matters.

While the fairways were filled with plenty of colour, thanks to everyone proudly (and sometimes bravely!) wearing their footy jerseys, the real focus of the day was something far bigger than the scoreboard - raising awareness for organ donation.

Yes, the banter was strong.

If your team is flying this season, you made sure everyone knew about it.

If your team, isn’t, well, your golf game may have been slightly less talked about than your ladder position!

Either way, the laughs were constant, and the jerseys definitely sparked some spirited conversations.

But what stood out most was the shared understanding of why everyone was there.

Organ donation saves lives. It gives families hope, second chances, and more time with the people they love. And seeing so many people come together - some travelling far and wide - shows just how much this message matters.

The American Foursomes format kept things interesting, proving that teamwork in golf can be just as unpredictable as footy results.

But just like in sport, it was the team spirit and support for one another that made the day a success.

A huge thank you to Megan and Elyse, a truly caring aunt and niece duo, for creating such a meaningful and memorable event.

Your dedication to raising awareness is inspiring.

And to everyone who came along - whether for the golf, the footy banter, or the cause - thank you.

Because at the end of the day, this wasn’t about who won on the course or whose team is on top of the ladder, it was about making a difference.

Winners of the day:

Mens: Mitch Wheatley and Christian McAlister

Ladies: Sally Mitton and Karen Hancock

Mixed: Carol Hunter and Laurie Brown

Bradman: Nathan Stevens and Scott Lawler

NTP: Chris Cartman, Matt Devlin, John Grogan and Sally Mitton

Register as an organ donor: https://www.donatelife.gov.au/register-donor-today

Have the conversation with your family because they’ll be the ones to support your decision.