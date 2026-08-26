While none of our junior league teams are taking the field in finals this year, Grenfell Junior Rugby League is set to host week three of the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League competition this Saturday.

The club would still still love to see plenty of locals come down and support a great day of junior footy.

Kick-off is at 10am with gate entry $5 for everyone aged over 16.

And if you’re heading down, make sure you support Grenfell JRL by grabbing something from the canteen while you settle in and enjoy some finals footy.

There will be four games at Lawson Oval which will see Parkes, Forbes, Red Bend and Condobolin teams battle it out for a spot in the grand final.