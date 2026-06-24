Last Saturday Grenfell rugby union hosted its annual Ladies Day at a home game against Boorowa.

Congratulations and thanks to the organisers of this very successful event.

Unfortunately, the Boorowa ladies team forfeited Friday night, and the Pinkies played a friendly sevens game against each other.

Hannah R took the whistle, and it was on between Bibs and No Bibs.

No Bibs were dominant in the first half, but the Bibs fought back in the second half and won the match 31-22.

Try scoring was shared between Faith 4, Marley 2, Amber 2 and 1 to Holly. Every player received 1 point.

Grenfell Juniors then took to the field and kept the crowd entertained with an exhibition match.

The crowd was also kept amused by their obvious pleasure in diving into the mud on the western sideline after the game.

Before the main game a minutes silence was held for former player, captain and coach, Errol Perkins, who passed away earlier in the week.

Grenfell then took to the field against the ladder leaders.

The Panthers were the first to score just 4 minutes into the game when Bola scored an unconverted try.

The joy was short lived when Boorowa were awarded a penalty try and took the lead 7-5.

It was only a couple of minutes later that Tyler scored another try for the Panthers and they retook the lead.

The two teams then swapped tries with Rhy scoring for Grenfell, but no one could kick a conversion, and the score was 15-12 to the men in black.

With less than 10 minutes to go, a Grenfell indiscretion meant a yellow card and another penalty try for Boorowa.

The Goldies made use of the one man advantage, crossing the line and the half time score was 24-15 to the visitors.

The second half opened with 2 tries to Boorowa, 1 conversion and the score blew out to 36-15.

With just under 15 minutes to go the field was flooded by Hughes boys.

Evergreen twins Mark and Stuart were joined by their nephew Tom and Stuart’s son Rhys.

Any spectator was safe to call out ‘Go Hughsie’ as they now made up a quarter of the team.

The final ten minutes saw play stopped for 2 injuries to Boorowa.

The final stoppage for a serious injury saw the gamed called with just under 5 minutes to go.

Thankfully the player has been cleared of any serious injury.

The Panthers really stuck it to the ladder leaders with Boorowa only physically scoring one more try than Grenfell.

Jim got 3 points and players player, Rhys got 2 points and Tyler picked up the final point.

Next week the Panthers travel to Cootamundra in first grade, with the ladies having the bye.

As always, we would love to see as many spectators as possible.