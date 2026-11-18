Young star Beau Bailey has continued his remarkable rise in Australian speedway, claiming his second consecutive Robinson Plumbing Victorian 500cc Solo Championship with an impressive victory at Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway on Saturday night. The talented youngster from Grenfell, New South Wales, created history last season when, just weeks after turning 16 and becoming eligible for senior competition, he claimed the Victorian Championship at his very first senior meeting. Twelve months later, Bailey has backed up that remarkable achievement in the best possible fashion, successfully defending his title against a strong field of competitors. Bailey was in outstanding form throughout the evening, setting the fastest time in the Exposed Signage & Apparel Dash for Cash, which traditionally opens major meetings at Olympic Park. However, his path to victory was far from straightforward, with Western Australian Mitch McDiarmid proving to be his toughest challenger. McDiarmid defeated Bailey in heat 19, leaving the pair tied at the top of the standings on 14 points after the 20 qualifying heats. Visiting British rider Luke Harrison also enjoyed an impressive night, recording two heat wins and three second placings to finish on 12 points and secure the third automatic position in the Championship Final. Jacob Hook was next on 11 points, followed by Alex Adamson on 10, while Jake Turner, Harry Ryan and Michael West all finished on nine points. Turner and Ryan secured the remaining places in the B Final ahead of West following a countback. The B Final saw Hook produce a strong ride to take victory ahead of Turner and Ryan, earning the final transfer position into the Championship decider. Adamson was unable to finish after experiencing mechanical problems. With the Victorian title on the line, McDiarmid selected the inside gate, leaving defending champion Bailey in gate two. Harrison lined up from gate three, while Hook completed the field from the outside starting position. Bailey made a brilliant start, grabbing the holeshot and leading the field into the opening turn. McDiarmid immediately applied pressure, staying close to the defending champion as the pair pulled clear of Harrison and Hook. The two young Australians produced an outstanding display of speedway racing, with McDiarmid searching for a way past Bailey throughout the four-lap contest. Bailey remained composed under enormous pressure, defending his position as McDiarmid continued to challenge. The decisive moment came on the final lap when McDiarmid made one last attempt to close the gap entering turn three. Carrying plenty of speed into the corner, the Western Australian caught some extra grip with his rear wheel, causing him to lose the front end and fall. By that stage, Bailey was already heading towards the chequered flag, securing his second Victorian Championship in as many years. Harrison crossed the line to claim second place, with Hook completing the podium in third. Despite the disappointment, McDiarmid was philosophical about his fall, acknowledging that he had to make one final attempt to get past Bailey, regardless of the risk. The appreciative Olympic Park crowd witnessed some exceptional racing throughout the evening, with the Championship Final providing a fitting conclusion to a highly competitive title meeting.