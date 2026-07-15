RUGBY UNION

By LISA EASTAWAY

The Grenfell Panthers hosted West Wyalong in freezing conditions last Friday night.

The Pink Panthers opened the scoring with an unconverted try to Hannah R and after some see-sawing rugby West Wyalong levelled the score at 5 just before half time.

Early in the second half Hannah was injured and played no further part in the game, but Faith crossed over for a try just a minute later and the Pinkies were in front again.

There were some great attacking runs by the girls before Faith scored her second and the score was to the Pinkies.

A late try by Wyalong saw the final score at 15-10 to the home team.

Faith was awarded 3 points and players player, Casey got 2 and Molly got 1 point.

The Panthers have added their second win of the season and looking to continue their success this weekend.

The Men in Black came out with intent against West Wyalong.

Less than 3 minutes into the game Sai produced some fancy kicking skills to cross for the first try of the match.

A Brodie conversion gave the Panthers the lead 7-0.

Wyalong’s attack was relentless and they finally crossed the line to score their first points.

Once again, the Weevils unleashed an onslaught but the Panthers defence held strong.

With 5 minutes left in the half Bola slipped in 2 tries and the half time score was 17-5.

The second half started with Bola completing his hat trick one minute into the half and Brodie kicked the extras.

Jethro then scored a try and the score was 29-5.

Wyalong scored next with a converted try and then debutant Hamish Gibson crossed over for his 1st try for the Panthers.

Brodie converted and the score was 36-12.

A late try to the Weevils saw the final score 36-19 to Grenfell.

3 tries earned Bola 3 points, Tim got 2 and Tyler picked up a point.

Brodie received players player.

It was a big night with two wins to Grenfell and a large crowd in attendance.

The Hugo Fenton and George Mitton Memorial game will be played on Saturday at R.B Bembrick Field. PHOTO: Grenfell Rugby Union Club

Next week Grenfell hosts Temora in both grades.

This is the Hugo Fenton and George Mitton Memorial game and a huge crowd is expected to watch two close games of rugby.

Full bar and canteen facilities will be available and keep an eye on the Grenfell Rugby Union Club Facebook page for kick off times.