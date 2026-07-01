A much depleted Grenfell Rugby side travelled to Cootamundra last Saturday.

Coaches Mark and Sam were part of the run on squad and the other coach, Stuart, was on the bench along with Jack and John.

Coota scored 2 tries in the first ten minutes with one successful conversion and the other bouncing off the upright.

The men in black put together some great attacking phases only to come undone through a knock on.

20 minutes into the half Sai pulled off a great try saving tackle to deny the Tri Colours another try.

About this time, Sam was given a spell and scrums became uncontested.

Coota scored three more times before the break and at half time the score was 33-nil.

Sam returned to the arena after half time and scrums were once again contested.

Coota continued to pile on the points despite some great defence by Grenfell and Bola kept the crowd on their feet with scoring chances that never quite crossed the line.

There was a bit of light relief just before full time when the ball became stuck under a player’s jersey and had to be extricated during play.

The question was asked whether this was holding onto the ball.

The final score was 69-nil to Cootamundra.

Grenfell played well and the scoreboard certainly does not reflect the game.

3 points went to Jim, 2 points and players player went to Bola and Tom picked up the final point.

Next week is a general bye and then we host West Wyalong on Friday night 10 July in both grades.

This match up at home is always a great social event so don your black, white and pink and come down to RB Bembrick field.

Full canteen and bar facilities are available on the night.