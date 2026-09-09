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Dennis rolls to boccia bronze

<p>Riley Dennis with his NSW Boccia Championships bronze medal. PHOTO: The Henry Lawson High School</p>\\n
<p>Riley Dennis with his NSW Boccia Championships bronze medal. PHOTO: The Henry Lawson High School</p>\\n

Riley Dennis with his NSW Boccia Championships bronze medal. PHOTO: The Henry Lawson High School

Riley and team Orange have returned from the NSW Boccia Championships with bronze medals
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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