Dennis rolls to boccia bronze

Henry Lawson High School student Riley Dennis has celebrated an outstanding achievement after finishing third at the NSW Boccia Championships. Riley represented the school at the prestigious competition, competing against students from across NSW over two days of boccia competition. The 2026 Representative Boccia Tournament was held at the Quaycentre at Sydney Olympic Park, bringing together 84 students across 16 teams. Competition began with teams divided into two pools of eight on the opening day with Dennis competing in team Orange. The top four teams from each pool progressed to the Premier Tournament, while the remaining teams competed in the Challenge Tournament on day two. After two days of hard-fought competition team orange claimed third place in the Challenge division. The Henry Lawson High School congratulated Dennis on his achievement and wished him all the best as he continues his boccia journey. “We are so proud of your hard work, dedication and outstanding achievement. Well done, Riley!”