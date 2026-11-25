Grenfell’s junior and senior cricket sides are preparing for another round of competition, with matches scheduled across the coming weekends following a weather-affected round for the under 12s. The Grenfell under-12s had their Round 5 match on Saturday 21 November abandoned due to wet weather and ground conditions. The side will have a bye this weekend before returning to the field for Round 7 against the Cowra Sixers in Cowra on Saturday 5 December. The under 14s also had a break last weekend, with a Round 5 bye, but will be back in action this Saturday 28 November, when they take on Forbes under 14s at Lawson Oval in Grenfell. Meanwhile, the Grenfell Blues senior side will return to the field this Saturday after also having a bye in Round 7. The Blues will host the A Grade Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Bulls at Lawson Oval on 28 November, looking to build on their season so far. The side is currently sitting sixth on the ladder among 13 teams in the South West Slopes Cricket League. In junior representative cricket, Archer Sheehan was named Player of the Match for Grenfell in the Stage 3 under-14s clash against Forbes on 24 October and Liam Smith was named Player of the Match for Stage 2 under-12 Grenfell side against Cowra Sixers on 31 October. The Grenfell Cricket Club thanked match sponsor Grenfell Local Store – Friesta Cafe for its support of the junior competition.