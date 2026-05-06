Despite the cooler weather Caragabal Public School students are still smashing goals in the pool.

Last week Olivia, Indi, Alice and Emily recently competed at the NSWPSSA State Swimming Championships in Sydney swimming away with second in the 4x50m Earl McGee relay.

The girls competed against strong teams from across the state and by all reports they swam brilliantly taking five seconds off their time.

Their entry into the state championships came after they won the Lachlan PSSA Earl McGee relay.

Caragabal Public School are incredibly proud of the girls' teamwork, determination and the way they represented their school.