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What a spectacular turn out for the Brian Brown Memorial Golf Day.
Family, friends, and club members came together on the green to honour a truly wonderful man.
Brian was a much-loved volunteer who dedicated countless hours to keeping our course beautiful.
There was no better way to pay our respects than by playing the game he loved, surrounded by the community he built.
A massive thank you to Helen Brown for hosting this beautiful event and keeping Brian’s golfing spirit alive.
Huge congratulations to the day's winners:
1st Place: Chris Cartman and Ross Brenner
2nd Place: Christian McAlister and Mitch Wheatley
3rd Place: Lachlan Trophy and Dylan Forde
Novelty Prizes:
NTP 9th: Bev Coleman
NTP 18th: Ross Greenaway
Longest Drive 17th: Elyse Troth
Longest Drive 16th: Chris Cartman
Thank you to everyone who came out, swung a club, and shared memories of Brian.
You made this a very special day.