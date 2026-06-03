What a spectacular turn out for the Brian Brown Memorial Golf Day.

Family, friends, and club members came together on the green to honour a truly wonderful man.

Brian was a much-loved volunteer who dedicated countless hours to keeping our course beautiful.

There was no better way to pay our respects than by playing the game he loved, surrounded by the community he built.

A massive thank you to Helen Brown for hosting this beautiful event and keeping Brian’s golfing spirit alive.

Chris Cartman claimed the longest drive on the 16th. Bev Coleman was NTP on the 9th. Christian McAlister and Mitch Wheatley were runners up. Lachlan Torpy and Dylan Forde claimed third on the day. Ross Greenaway was NTP on the 18th. Helen Brown with Elyse Troth who had the longest drive on the 17th.

Huge congratulations to the day's winners:

1st Place: Chris Cartman and Ross Brenner

2nd Place: Christian McAlister and Mitch Wheatley

3rd Place: Lachlan Trophy and Dylan Forde

Novelty Prizes:

NTP 9th: Bev Coleman

NTP 18th: Ross Greenaway

Longest Drive 17th: Elyse Troth

Longest Drive 16th: Chris Cartman

Thank you to everyone who came out, swung a club, and shared memories of Brian.

You made this a very special day.