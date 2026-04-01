The Grenfell Grade 4 Open Pennant Team have played their last game of pennants for the season and were happy to report, it was the best result they have had all season.

"Thank you very much Grenfell Grade 4 Pennant team for your sportsmanship, never say die attitude, love of the game and awesome representation of our great club, you're all stars in my book," secretary Kathryn Betcher said.

The Grenfell Bowling Club thanked teams from Parkes Railway Bowling Club and Forbes Bowling Club for the challenges they presented the Grenfell team with and the camaraderie shared between all bowlers.

"We had a fantastic time.

"Thank you to Bianca, our fantastic Secretary Manager, Peter Keppie our green keeper and the great bar and kitchen staff for looking after us so well, you’re all awesome," Kathryn added.