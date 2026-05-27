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Grenfell Kart Club have hosted another successful round of the Karting NSW series Dunlop Kart Stars.
The club last held a round of the series last year in July after four long years of no action around the track due to refurbishment.
Engines were again roaring last weekend around at Bogolong Circuit for round 3.
Here are the winners:
Novice: Alexander Gasanov
Senior Performance: Hunter Hague
Junior Heavy: Zac Brown
Rookie: Kayden Dale
TAG Restricted: Joshua Hunter
TAG: Tim Colombrita
4SS: Bailey Mules
Junior Light: Jacob Harris
Round 4 of the Dunlop Kart Stars will be at Manning Valley from 20 to 21 June with entries open now.