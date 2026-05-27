Grenfell Kart Club have hosted another successful round of the Karting NSW series Dunlop Kart Stars.

The club last held a round of the series last year in July after four long years of no action around the track due to refurbishment.

Engines were again roaring last weekend around at Bogolong Circuit for round 3.

Here are the winners:

Novice: Alexander Gasanov

Senior Performance: Hunter Hague

Junior Heavy: Zac Brown

Rookie: Kayden Dale

TAG Restricted: Joshua Hunter

TAG: Tim Colombrita

4SS: Bailey Mules

Junior Light: Jacob Harris

Round 4 of the Dunlop Kart Stars will be at Manning Valley from 20 to 21 June with entries open now.