One of country NSW’s most cherished karting events is set to return this July, with the Grenfell Kart Club announcing the revival of the Bob Hinde Memorial - Festival of the Kids following the completion of major upgrades to its racing circuit last year.

The event, which has long been a favourite on the regional karting calendar, will be held from 11 to 12 July at the Grenfell Kart Club and is expected to attract competitors and families from across the state.

For many years, the Bob Hinde Memorial was renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere, strong junior participation, camping and social activities, and the welcoming hospitality that has become synonymous with country karting.

Organisers say the event’s return marks an exciting new chapter for the club.

The memorial event honours the legacy of Bob Hinde, a dedicated volunteer whose commitment and service helped shape the Grenfell Kart Club. His contribution to the sport and the local community continues to be remembered through the annual festival.

Club officials hope the return of the event will reconnect past competitors and supporters while introducing a new generation of racers to the traditions that made the meeting so popular.

“Whether you’ve raced at Grenfell for years, attended previous Bob Hinde Memorials, or are considering your first visit, everyone is welcome,” Grenfell Kart Club shared to Facebook.

With upgraded facilities now complete, the club is encouraging racers, families and supporters to be part of rebuilding the event into the major country karting gathering it once was.

Entries are now open through the Karting NSW portal.