Caragabal Men’s Golf open was held on Sunday 16 August in perfect conditions, although most of the scores reflect gale force wind and driving rain.

28 golfers took to the course which is a great turnout for our second year.

In amongst the battlers was a few standouts taking home the prizes.

A Grade scratch Jono Baker

A Grade handicap Dean Baker

B Grade scratch Daniel Fanning

B Grade handicap Lachlan Torpy

C Grade scratch Nigel Davies

C Grade handicap Ben “the bowler” Kelly

Veterans handicap Greg Diener (Peak Hill)

One of the special highlights of the day was Hudson Forde who recently gained his handicap and managed to play well all day to take home the Junior champion prize.

Well done great to see some youth coming through in the club.

Hopefully this will entice a few more to take up the sport.

Thank you to Rochelle, Anne, Aleiah and Kath for putting together the lunch. I think every person mentioned they would be coming back next year for the lunch alone.

Thanks to Luke and Dave for running the beer cart and cooking the Bacon and eggs for breakfast. Also thank you to anyone else that helped put the day together.