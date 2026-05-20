Sixteen-year-old Beau Bailey will be making his long-time dream of wearing the green and gold suit a reality after he was named in Australia's 2026 FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 team.

SON2 is the Team Speedway Under-21 Championship which features eight national teams competing over 28 heats.

Each team consists of three riders including two starters and one reserve.

Bailey has been named as Australia's reserve alongside starters Mitchell McDiarmid, 18-year-old of Western Australia and 20-year-old Tate Zischke of Queensland.

it’s an unchanged starting line-up for Australia with McDiarmid and Zischke who claimed the bronze in last year's event, while Bailey can be called upon by team manager Mark Lemon at any time during the 28-heat program at Marketa Stadium, in Prague.

“It’s such an honour to be selected to race for Australia in the Son2,” Bailey shared to Facebook.

“It has been a dream of mine for a long time to wear the green and gold suit. It’s going to be a great experience.”

Bailey has been picked in the team after claiming the U21 Australian champion title at his first attempt last year.

He topped the podium ahead of SON2 internationals James Pearson in second, Zischke in third and McDiarmid in fourth.

It also comes after he finished third in the 2025 FIM SGP3 Speedway World Championship final at the same track.

Joining Australia as the 2026 SON2 will be the Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Great Britain and – for the first time since 2011 – Ukraine. In 2025, Germany snapped Poland’s 11-year unbeaten run as the SON2 champion.

Australia has finished on the SON2 podium six times, including a third place in 2015 when Olympic Park Speedway in Mildura hosted the U21 showpiece.

Two riders at that event – Jack Holder and Brady Kurtz (Cowra) – combined to win the 2025 Speedway of Nations for Australia in the senior ranks.

The 2026 FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 will be held this Friday 22 May.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all my sponsors, Pop and everyone who has supported me in my journey so far. Without you all this wouldn’t be possible,” Bailey added.