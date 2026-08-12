Beau Bailey has continued his impressive debut season on the international stage, climbing to equal fourth in the 2026 FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship standings after another outstanding performance in Poland.

The 16-year-old produced one of the best performances of the night in Round 2 at Lodz banking the second-highest points total during heats before advancing directly to the championship final.

Bailey's consistent heats included second-place finishes in Heats 2 and 8, third in Heat 11, and victories in Heats 14 and 17.

His results secured a place straight into the final as one of the top two qualifiers from the heats, where he went on to finish fourth against the world's best young riders.

The result leaves Bailey equal fourth in the championship standings on 23 points after two of the three rounds which is an outstanding achievement in his first season competing as a full-time international speedway rider.

Bailey also impressed in the opening round at Malilla, Sweden, where he won in Heat 11 and recorded second-place finishes in Heats 2 and 17.

He qualified for the Last Chance Qualifier after finishing among the top 10 riders following the heats but narrowly missed a place in the final after finishing third in the qualifier.

His eighth-place finish in Sweden earned nine championship points and laid the foundation for his strong showing in Poland.

With one round remaining Bailey remains firmly in contention for a top finish when the championship concludes in Vojens, Denmark, on 11 September.

After two rounds, Denmark's Mikkel Andersen leads the championship on 38 points, ahead of Poland's Maksymilian Pawelczak on 28 and Denmark's Villads Nagel on 24.

Bailey sits equal fourth on 23 points, just one point behind third place heading into the deciding round.