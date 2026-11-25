Beau Bailey has continued his impressive speedway run finishing second at the 2026/27 South Australian 500cc Solo Championship at Adelaide’s Gillman Speedway on Saturday night. The 17-year-old headed into the 21 November meeting as the pre-race favourite after claiming the Victorian Championship in Mildura the previous weekend. Bailey lived up to expectations throughout the heats, producing a dominant performance to win all five of his races and record a perfect 15-point maximum. His results put him four points clear of the other direct qualifiers for the A Final, English rider Luke Harrison and Harry Sadler. However, the final proved a different challenge, with 19-year-old Harrison making an outstanding start from gate four to take the early lead. Bailey stayed close behind Harrison throughout the race but, on a slick and dusty track, was unable to find an opportunity to make a passing move. Harrison held on to take the championship, with Bailey finishing second, Mitchell McDiarmid third and Sadler fourth. Despite narrowly missing out on the overall title, Bailey's performance across the night highlighted his consistency and strong form, having won every heat before the final. In a post-race message on Facebook, Bailey congratulated Harrison on his win and acknowledged McDiarmid and Sadler for their podium and fourth-place finishes. He also thanked his sponsors and supporters for their continued backing, along with his Pop for his work in the pits. The result follows Bailey's Victorian Championship victory the previous weekend, adding another strong performance to what has been an impressive run for the young rider.